RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The man suspected of killing Rancho Cordova woman Emma Roark is being charged with murder along with several special circumstances, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday.
Mikilo Rawls, 37, has been charged with murder, kidnap, rape, sodomy, and an allegation that Roark was bound or tied during the assault. Rawls was also previously convicted of first-degree burglary in an earlier case, prosecutors say.
With the charges, the DA’s office says the proceedings will now be a capital case.
"The circumstances of this murder are horrific, and our sympathies go out to Emma Roark's family," said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a statement on Monday.
Detectives say they were able to identify Rawls as the suspect with evidence processed at the secluded rural area at the American River access point on El Manto Drive scene where Roark’s body was found.
A capital case means that Rawls could be eligible to be given the death penalty if convicted.
However, no inmate in California who has been sentenced to death has been executed since 2006. With Gov. Gavin Newsom placing a moratorium on executions, the state has also started dismantling its death row.
Rawls is expected to make an appearance in court on Tuesday.