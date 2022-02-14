ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is recovering after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash in Roseville over the weekend.
Roseville police say it started in the early morning hours Sunday when an officer caught three suspects allegedly breaking into a car.
the group took off in a car before running through a red light at Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. They then crashed into two other vehicles.
Officers say two of the suspects were under the age of 18. The two minors were booked into juvenile hall, while the third suspect – an adult man – was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.