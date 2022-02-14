Sacramento (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a mother was attacked by a homeless man at McKinley Park.
On Feb. 14, around 12 p.m., a mother was leaving McKinley Park with her two children. While buckling in her children, 24-year-old Christian Glazier, a person that Sacramento Police described as "appearing to be experiencing homelessness," pushed her and punched her several times in the face and head.
Police used a description from witnesses and the victim to quickly find the man and arrest him for felony assault.
The attack was unprovoked and she had never seen the man before. She did not sustain any serious injuries.
Glazier was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m.