Friends Remember Teen Killed In Tahoe Ski TragedyThe Lake Tahoe community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy killed in a collision at the Palisades Tahoe Ski resort this weekend.

5 minutes ago

Efforts Underway To Save California's Salmon PopulationAn effort is underway to save California's salmon through a new pilot project designed to protect the endangered species.

37 minutes ago

San Francisco DA: Police Used Rape Kit DNA To Arrest Victim In Later CrimePolice are under fire in San Francisco over claims the department used a woman's DNA from a rape kit to link her to a later crime.

41 minutes ago

Placer County Sees Bridal Blitz On Valentine's DayWedding Bells were ringing in Placer County as Valentine’s Day brought couples into the county clerk's office looking to make their love official — and for one couple, it was the second time.

48 minutes ago

Getting Answers: Where Will Masks Still Be Required Once Mandate Lifts Tuesday?The end of the statewide mask mandate for some nears its end, but state officials say they will reassess on February 28 whether or not to end the mandate for students.

4 hours ago