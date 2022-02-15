FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two people were confirmed dead after a crash in Folsom, police said Tuesday evening.
According to the Folsom Police Department, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. along the Folsom Lake Crossing near the dam.READ MORE: Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Impacts California Gas Prices
Two vehicles were involved and a third person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.READ MORE: New Study Suggests California Voters Regret Passing Prop 47
Folsom Lake Crossing was expected to be closed off until around 8 p.m.MORE NEWS: Masks Now Optional For Roseville Joint Union High School District Students
More details to come soon.