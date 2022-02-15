STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three deadly shootings over a four-day period in Stockton has left police searching for suspects while grieving friends and family search for answers.

One of the shootings left a man dead Monday night. He was found in his vehicle after crashing into parked cars on Chateau Drive.

Two of the deadly shootings were Friday, one at Michael Faklis Park and another on North El Dorado Street.

The Stockton Unified School District reports the victim in the North El Dorado Shooting was 31-year old paraprofessional and assistant Edison High School baseball coach Mark Scott.

“It’s just hard to want to believe that something so senseless can happen to such a good guy,” head coach James Burke said. “He’s got a little one running around that’s going to be looking for his dad. It’s just tough.”

Scott leaves behind a young son, a fiance, and a baby on the way.

“I mean, you know, it’s hard,” Burke said. “I’m going to cry. I mean, he’s got a son, a baby that’s not even born yet.”

Besides being a beloved part of the Edison High School family, Scott also served as a paraprofessional at Stockton’s Pulliam Elementary School. Police say he was shot and killed at 1:30 Friday afternoon while he would have been on his lunch break.

“Ridiculous,” Burke said. “Broad daylight, 1:30, makes no sense.”

A seperate shooting Monday left a man dead in a vehicle on Chateu Drive after he crashed into several parked cars. A bullet hole can be seen in one neighbors vehicle.

Jeff Hoyt’s grandchildren play on that block.

“That just kind of shows anything can happen anywhere, anytime,” Hoyt said.

The series of deadly shootings makes seven homicides so far this year in Stockton. Last year at this time, Stockton police report there were six city-wide.

“Three shootings in one weekend,” Burke said. “This is crazy.”

Stockton lives were lost, and now loved ones are grieving and seeking justice.

“We just have to get better as a city and just make sure we’re trying to do our best to kind of take care of our own,” Burke said. “We have to get better from this.”

Stockton police said they have no information any of the deadly shootings are related. Also, late Tuesday night, two other men were hospitalized after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn.