ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in eastern Elk Grove early Tuesday afternoon.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the garage.
READ MORE: Metal Container Dragged Across Concrete Sparked Large Fire At Modesto Recycling Plant, Firefighters Say
Cosumnes Fire units at the scene of a working structure fire in a residence in Eastern Elk Grove. PIO is available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/1xz5Tn97uD
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) February 15, 2022
Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the flames to the home.READ MORE: Stockton Police Open Homicide Investigation After Body Found In Crashed Car
The extent of the damage is unclear.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Sonora Woman Killed In Highway 49 Crash
Firefighters say no injuries have been reported.