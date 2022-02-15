CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in eastern Elk Grove early Tuesday afternoon.

Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the garage.

READ MORE: Metal Container Dragged Across Concrete Sparked Large Fire At Modesto Recycling Plant, Firefighters Say

Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the flames to the home.

READ MORE: Stockton Police Open Homicide Investigation After Body Found In Crashed Car

The extent of the damage is unclear.

MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Sonora Woman Killed In Highway 49 Crash

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported.