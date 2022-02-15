RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Racist graffiti has been found at yet another school within the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The graffiti was found Tuesday on an outside wall at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Rancho Cordova, the district announced.

The district said it is conducting a full investigation and is working with Rancho Cordova police.

“It is appalling that anyone would target a school with racist graffiti and subject students, staff and families to messages of hate,” Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said. “With support from law enforcement we will fully investigate this incident. We also want each of our students to know that they are loved and cared for while we work to confront racism in any form.”

At this time, it is unclear what exactly the graffiti said or depicted. However, the district said it has already been removed.

Christina Pritchett, the president of the Sacramento City Unified School Board is seeking any information from the public that could help advance the investigation.

“The Sacramento City Unified School Board condemns acts of racism in the strongest possible terms,” Pritchett said. “We are saddened and outraged to see events like this occur in places that are meant to be welcoming safe havens for all of our students and staff. We ask that any member of our community with information come forward and join us in condemning this hurtful act.”

Similar incidents have been reported at other district schools, most recently at C.K. McClatchy High School.