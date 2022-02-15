STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Stockton inn that left two men hospitalized.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn on Fremont Street. At of 9:30 p.m., there was a heavy police presence at the scene and the parking lot was taped off.
#Breaking @StocktonPolice at scene of double shooting investigation at Red Roof in on Fremont Street. Parking lot taped off and a dozen squad cars here pic.twitter.com/k7LVGgCh9T
— stevelarge (@largesteven) February 16, 2022
The two people shot were only described as adult men. Police say they were both taken to the hospital but did not have an update on their conditions.
Information regarding a suspect was not available. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.