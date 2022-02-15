Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Stockton (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after discovering a gunshot victim while responding to reports of a collision.
Yesterday, at 8:38 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision at the 8100 block of Chateau Drive. When they arrived they discovered a 35-year-old male gunshot victim. Police contacted medics, but the victim was pronounced dead.
Homicides detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Stockton Police ask that anyone with information contact non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.