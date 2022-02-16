SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting along Franklin Road in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in the area.
At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot. That person has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.
No details about the victim's condition has been released at this point.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.