SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Truxel Road near Del Paso Boulevard. Authorities said a man, who has not yet been identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
Sacramento police said multiple people were detained at the scene but did not say if any arrests were made.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.