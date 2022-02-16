Sacramento (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are searching for a man they say shot three people in North Sacramento.
It all started yesterday when what neighbors described as a drive-by shooting with a machine gun took place on Acacia Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard.READ MORE: Search On For Driver After Crash On I-5 In Sacramento
A man was shot and taken to the hospital with a serious injury and two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Beloved Edison High School Baseball Coach Among Three Deadly Shooting Victims In Stockton Over Four Day Period
CBS13’s Velena Jones spoke with a neighbor, “my parents even heard multiple shots and they were sitting in the living room watching TV and heard multiple shots all at once go off. It wasn’t just a single pop.”MORE NEWS: Community, Wildlife Experts At Odds Over Colossal Bear That Breaks Into Tahoe Keys Homes
Police have not released any information on a suspect’s description or ideas on a motive. It is not clear what led up to the gunfire.