By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in North Sacramento.

Ana Maria Torres-Hernandez, 31, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the victim of a stabbing that happened shortly after noon Saturday along Norwood Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department said Torres-Hernandez was transferred to the hospital by emergency personnel with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Torres-Hernandez and the suspect reportedly knew each other, police said. That suspect, an adult man, was located at the scene and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide.