PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Two men are under arrest after guns were apparently shot at a home in Pine Grove over the weekend.
The Amador County Sheriff's Office says, around 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Elder Road area of Pine Grove to investigate a report of multiple gunshots fired. Deputies got to the scene and found bullet holes in a vehicle in front of the home.
Deputies say another vehicle next door was also struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Investigators linked two suspects to the shooting, 30-year-old Jason Mario Leonardini and 33-year-old James Lazetera. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out to local law enforcement agencies and, eventually, the suspects were stopped by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men have been arrested and detectives have also seized two guns.
Exactly what led up to the shooting has not been detailed by detectives.