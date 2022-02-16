STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are looking for the suspect who stole nearly two dozen baby tortoises from a Stockton business.
Stockton police say the incident happened back on Jan. 21. A suspect was able to break into the display of the 1300 block of E. Miner Avenue business.
The suspect then pocketed about 20 live baby tortoises and took off.
Police say the suspect caused around $2,000 in damage to the property.,
Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released, but few distinguishing details were available.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Stockton police detectives at (209) 937-8597.