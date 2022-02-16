CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are investigating a double shooting at a Stockton inn that has now left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

On Feb. 15, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1700 block of West Fremont Street.

Officers found an 18-year-old male at a nearby Arco Gas Station with gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old at the Red Roof Inn. The 19-year-old died from his wounds and the other man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active, per the press release.

Stockton Police ask that anyone who may have information is asked to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.