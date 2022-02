Sac State President Calls For Continued Indoor Masking After Photos Show Him Defying Statewide MandateAs he told students and staff they need to continue wearing masks indoors on campus, photos show him wearing no mask while accepting the “Sacramentan of the Year” award at an indoor banquet just last week, while statewide indoor mask rules were in place.

5 hours ago

Placer County Sees First-Ever Fentanyl-Related Murder Charge After OverdoseRoseville police say 20-year-old Carson Schewe was arrested last week after an extensive investigation into a drug operation he was allegedly running. Detectives seized $100,000 in cash and an unregistered “ghost gun.” Further, police say pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were found.

6 hours ago

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At Natomas ApartmentA homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

7 hours ago

Racist Vandalism Continues To Rock Sacramento School DistrictA string of racist incidents is sparking outrage and calls for change within the Sacramento City Unified School District. Several schools have been vandalized with hateful messages, including two just in the past week.

7 hours ago

Shell Shocking Tortoise Theft Under Investigation In StocktonPolice say the suspect caused around $2,000 in damage to the property.

7 hours ago