MODESTO (CBS13) — An off-road motorcycle rider was killed in a crash near Modesto on Wednesday, and officers are still looking for the other driver involved.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Paradise Road, just outside of Modesto city limits.READ MORE: Car Ricochets Into Gas Pump After Crash In Arden Arcade
Officers say the off-road motorcycle was going through the intersection when the unknown driver went right into the rider’s path. The motorcycle then crashed into the right side of the vehicle, causing the rider to suffer fatal injuries.READ MORE: Concerns Grow Over Monkey Brain Research At UC Davis Involving Elon Musk Company
The driver took off from the scene and officers are still looking for them.
Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but he was identified as a 34-year-old Modesto man.MORE NEWS: Racist Vandalism Continues To Rock Sacramento City Unified School District
Anyone with information about the driver who took off is urged to call the Modesto CHP office at (209) 545-7440.