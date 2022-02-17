SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person responsible for the racist graffiti found at C.K. McClatchy High School last week has been identified, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday.
The district said the person was a student and that appropriate action has been taken. Though, details on that action were not released.READ MORE: Police Caution Families After Roseville Girl Confronted By Man While Walking To School
District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said the district is now focused on supporting any students in need.READ MORE: Newsom To Unveil Next Steps Of California's COVID Response As State Shifts Focus To 'Endemic Phase'
“Sac City Unified takes any instance of racial intolerance extremely seriously because such acts harm our students and our entire community,” Aguilar said. “While identification of the person involved in this incident has been addressed, we also will remain focused on supporting the healing of students and staff who have been impacted by this troubling act of vandalism.”
Similar incidents have occurred within the district over the several months. Just this week, graffiti was found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary and featured messages reading “KKK”, the n-word and a drawing of a swastika.MORE NEWS: Police: Recent Stockton Homicide Cases Not Related, Despite Spike That Has Left 4 Dead
In a statement, the district said they are working with law enforcement, hired an attorney focusing on social justice issues, implemented anti-racism training for staff, and are promoting “social emotional learning” in hope of preventing future similar incidents.