STOCKTON (CBS13) — A spike in violence is alarming police in Stockton, but detectives believe none of the recent homicides are related to each other.
Over the past several days, a total of four people have died in several shootings.
On Thursday, the Stockton Police Department released an update on their investigations – noting their concern about the uptick in violence and their continued work on the cases.
Despite the shocking increase, detectives say they believe the homicide cases aren’t related.
"For our community, it is important to share that our detectives have been working tirelessly on these cases and believe that none of the homicides are related to each other," the department said in a statement.
Active investigations are still underway. Stockton police say they are working with their Office of Violence Prevention as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement partners on the cases.