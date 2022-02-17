STOCKTON (CBS13) — A busy Stockton road will be closed for several hours late Thursday morning as officers follow up on an investigation from last week.
Pershing Avenue will be closed in both directions from Country Club Boulevard to Mendocino Avenue between 9 and 11 a.m., Stockton police say. A detour will be in place.
This morning, from 9am to 11am, Motor Officers will be closing Pershing Av in both directions, between Country Club Blvd & Mendocino Av. Motorists will be diverted east & west, at both Mendocino Av & Country Club Blvd. Please use different routes & anticipate traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/RyVqhVc2Dq
The investigation is related to last Wednesday's chase and crash that left one person dead.
In that incident, a driver was leading San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies on a chase when he crashed into a tree at Pershing and Michigan avenues.
Exactly why that driver, who has since been identified as 42-year-old Stockton resident Waldric V. Earvin, took off from police is still unclear.