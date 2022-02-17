GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A quick-acting deputy helped avert a possible tragic situation in Granite Bay – and it was all caught on camera.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Feb. 12, Deputy Semenuk was out on patrol when he responded to a report of a person having a mental health crisis along Cavitt Stallman Road in the Granite Bay area.READ MORE: Medical School At Center Of Sleep Train Arena Revitalization Plan Is Denied Full Accreditation
Deputy Semenuk started talking with the person, but a vehicle soon came down the road.READ MORE: Auburn Police Make Realistic Discovery During Stolen Car Search
As captured in the video taken by an air unit monitoring the situation, Deputy Semenuk appears to notice the oncoming car and grabs the person. The pair then step out of the way of the car just in time.
The sheriff’s office says the driver was later located and cited.MORE NEWS: Part Of Pershing Avenue In Stockton To Close For Several Hours For Follow-Up Investigation Into Deadly Crash
Deputies say the close call is a reminder for drivers to use the furthest lane away from emergency vehicles.