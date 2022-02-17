WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two vehicles were pulled from the side of the road after a crash along the Yolo Causeway Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Enterprise Boulevard exit into West Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol officers at the scene said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and tow trucks were able to get both vehicles from the side of the causeway.

A 19-year-old driver is accused of causing the crash. The teen’s mother, Chandella Mackie, told us her son was driving home from his aunt’s house when his tire blew out, which led the car to swerve and cause the collision.

said an officer told her that her son was suspected of a hit-and-run, but she said her son never left the scene. She said her son pulled over to check on the other vehicle, a bystander that wasn’t involved with the crash pulled over and confronted him aggressively. That’s when the 19-year-old allegedly called police explaining that he was in fear for his life, she said.

“They found him right off the safest next exit as the law tells us to do for our driver’s license,” Mackie said. “He was at the safest next exit.”

The CHP has not yet confirmed if an arrest has been made.

The CHP said they obtained dash cam footage and were speaking with witnesses at the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.