SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Granite Point apartments on the 4500 block of Truxel Road near Del Paso Road.
#BREAKING HOmicide investigation underway at the Granite Point apartment complex in Natomas off of Truxel Rd. SacPD say one man is dead after being shot multiple times. Multiple people have been detained at the scene. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Z5nfr8OAmp
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) February 17, 2022
Authorities said a man, who has been identified as 40-year-old Silvestre Solorio Huato of Sacramento, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.