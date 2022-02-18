MODESTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in front of a Modesto business late Thursday morning.
Modesto police say officers responded to the 2200 block of Coffee Road around 10:35 p.m. and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Woman Crashes Into 2 Homes In North Highlands
That man has since died from his injuries and a homicide investigation began.READ MORE: ‘I Was Shocked’: Natomas Student Tells Her Side In Video With Fight, Racist Comments
Officers were out at the scene through the morning hours, but they have since cleared the scene.MORE NEWS: Customers Turn Up Heat On Sacramento County To Save Beloved BBQ Spot
No information on a motive or any possible suspect has been released.