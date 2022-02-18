CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in front of a Modesto business late Thursday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the 2200 block of Coffee Road around 10:35 p.m. and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

That man has since died from his injuries and a homicide investigation began.

Officers were out at the scene through the morning hours, but they have since cleared the scene.

No information on a motive or any possible suspect has been released.