STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Stockton senior.
On August 25, 2015, the victim, 83-year-old Marcelino Urbina, was found fatally shot near his home in the area of Church and Hunter streets in Stockton.READ MORE: California Bill, Modeled After Texas Abortion Law, Would Allow Citizens To Enforce Weapons Ban
READ MORE: Abbott Recalls Baby Formulas After Four Infants Reportedly Fall Ill
Through the course of their investigation, police later arrested Shaun Terriel Perkins, 31, in connection with the incident. He was later found guilty of vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, attempted robbery, and assault connected to this incident. Then, this week, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Urbina’s death, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
“When someone uses firearms to commit tragic crimes, they must be held accountable for their actions,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “Thank you to our dedicated homicide prosecutor for seeking justice for this senseless crime and to the Stockton Police Department for their diligent investigation.”MORE NEWS: ‘Zoom Bombers’ Target Israeli Chemist With Anti-Semitic Messages During Virtual Talk At UC Davis
Perkins will be sentenced on April 11, 2022.