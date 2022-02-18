WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A carjacking and shooting in the Del Paso Heights area led to a crash that briefly shut down part of I-80 at the Yolo Causeway Friday afternoon, Sacramento police said.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a collision happened on the causeway shortly before 4:30 p.m. It happened near Chiles Road between Davis and West Sacramento.
Sacramento Police said there were reports this afternoon of multiple shootings and an armed subject running through a neighborhood along Silver Eagle Road. This suspect, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly running through yards before carjacking someone.
Police said the suspect was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and collided with several vehicles on the Yolo Causeway. After those impacts, the suspect tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack other vehicles.
He was detained by responding officers moments later and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges.
According to Caltrans, all westbound lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 5:30 p.m.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the earlier shootings. Sacramento police said they are actively investigating those incidents.