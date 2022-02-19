PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Around 5 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of an airplane crash at the Placerville Airport, said the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Upon arriving at the airport, crews found a single-engine 2005 Legend Cub that had slid off of the roadway during a landing attempt.
“The aircraft was stuck in dense brush approximately 10-20 feet down an embankment off of the south side of the runway. The pilot had self-extricated and was evaluated by Medic 61 of Georgetown Fire District prior to being released at scene,” reported the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Crews made sure that the aircraft was safe from hazards and reported a mild fuel spill that posed no immediate threat.