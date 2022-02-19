STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m., another man was shot and killed in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.
The shooting took place at California Street and Worth Street.
When medics arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.
This has been the 6th homicide in 8 days in Stockton.
No suspect information has been released.