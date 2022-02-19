STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three were arrested for weapons charges in Stockton Friday night, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 11 p.m. on Friday, police officers responded to a disturbance on North El Dorado Street.READ MORE: Fire Crews Respond To Crashed Plane At Placerville Airport
Officers found two suspects and two loaded firearms in their possession.READ MORE: Seven People Shot Saturday Morning In Turlock
Officers arrested Latai Maulaivao, 18, and Carlos Tzintzun, 18, for weapons charges.
Later that night, officers conducted a routine traffic stop and found another in possession of a loaded firearm.MORE NEWS: Fire At Oakdale High School, Portable Classroom Burns
They arrested Alexis Price, 35, for weapon charges.