By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot inside a Planet Fitness in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect who got away before they arrived on the scene.

