SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot inside a Planet Fitness in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect who got away before they arrived on the scene.