ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire in Elk Grove that left one injured, said the Cosumnes Fire Department.
The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report the structure fire and one injured person.
Crews arrived less than 5 minutes after the 911 call and extinguished the fire.
The injured person was transported to the UC Davis burn/trauma center in Sacramento.
Their condition has not been released.
Cosumnes Fire units responding to a reported structure fire in Elk Grove with reports of civilian injuries. PIO will be available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/zKE9CrUkfS
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) February 20, 2022