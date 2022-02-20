CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire in Elk Grove that left one injured, said the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report the structure fire and one injured person.

Crews arrived less than 5 minutes after the 911 call and extinguished the fire.

The injured person was transported to the UC Davis burn/trauma center in Sacramento.

Their condition has not been released.