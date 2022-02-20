CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

White Blossom Ranch
Phone: (209) 701-9644
Instagram and Facebook: @White Blossom Ranch & Barn
Website: http://www.whiteblossomranch.com  

Lucy’s Cafe & Farm Pantry
16876 Yolo Ave
Esparto, CA
Instagram: @lucys.cafe.pantry

Almond Festival at Seka Hills
Feb. 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
19326 County Road 78
Brooks, CA 95606
Website: http://www.sekahills.com
Instagram: @sekahills

Celeb Makeover
It’s My Hair Salon
Website: http://www.itsmyhair.net and http://www.itsmihairproducts.com
Instagram: @itsmyhair & @itsmyhair2

Amelia Kinkade
Website: http://www.ameliakinkade.com

Once Upon An Apron
White Blossom Ranch Spring Event
April 9
Instagram: @margoatoakdale

The Pilipino Kitchen
Almond Blossom Festival
Ripon Feb. 25-26-27
Instagram and Facebook: @The Pilipino Kitchen