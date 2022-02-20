STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton with one resisting arrest, one homicide, and a weapon arrest, said the Stockton Police Department.
One man, Gary Ayers, 25, was arrested on Bianchi Road for loitering, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
A shooting that took place on California Street and Worth Street left a 22-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is the seventh homicide in Stockton in the past week and a half.
A weapon arrest occurred on East Oak Street when officers conducted a traffic stop and found the two occupants in possession of a loaded firearm. They arrested Ergaryo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar Avina, 21, for weapon and narcotic for sale charges.