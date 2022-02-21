CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four children suffered minor injuries and a driver is in critical condition after a vehicle went off Business 80 in North Sacramento on Wednesday, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a vehicle traveling westbound on Business 80 near the Marconi curve went off the roadway and ended up on Connie Drive and Naomi Way.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and all five people have been taken to the hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control.

No further information has been released.