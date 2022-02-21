ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — The investigation into the shooting at a Sacramento-area gym is continuing.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the Planet Fitness location at Country Club Plaza.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded in time to arrest the alleged shooter. One person was injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.
Eyewitnesses say two men got into an altercation, then a gunshot was heard.
"I was trying not to think it was that, but then I saw a little bit of debris pop come up from the ground," said witness Joe Tapia.
No possible motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.