TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Chain controls and road closures have returned to the Sierra as snowfall and colder weather have hit the region.

According to Caltrans, chain controls were in place as of Monday evening on east and westbound I-80 from Kingvale to Truckee. Poor road conditions and heavy traffic are expected while the weather lasts.

#TrafficAlert for chain controls on EB & WB I-80 over the Donner Summit. CC speed limit is 35 mph. Please watch for snow removal equipment. @CHP_Truckee @CHP_Truckee @nevadadotreno pic.twitter.com/xikYoOpdRR — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 22, 2022

Already Monday evening, a jackknifed big rig was holding eastbound I-80 traffic at Kingvale. The roadway was expected to be closed for sometime.

According to the National Weather Service, Donner Pass could see up to a foot of snow through Tuesday evening.

The snowfall in #truckee is beautiful but the road to get here is not. Please drive safe or stay off the road until the snow stops. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/3nS6rMUpH3 pic.twitter.com/bcw4RE7mny — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) February 22, 2022

Light rain showers are also expected across much of Northern California and the Sacramento region, though not any significant amounts.

Experts are also warning Northern Californians of near-to-below freezing overnight temperatures during the week.

The snowy and wet weather is a welcome sight has dry conditions have plagued most of Northern California for a majority of January and February following a recording-setting wet December.

There were no driving restrictions for Highway 50 in the Sierra.

This story will be updated as conditions further develop.