ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of an Arden Arcade business Monday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded along the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue for a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once in his upper body.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Exactly what led up to the man being shot is still under investigation. No motive or any possible suspect information has been released.
The name of the man who died has also not yet been released by authorities.