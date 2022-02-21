SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is backing off its plan to ban students not vaccinated for COVID-19 from the classroom.
In an email sent to parents over the weekend, the district said they don't have enough staff to put unvaccinated students into the independent study program.
Students have until next Monday to get the shot – and more than 3,000 students haven't reported their status.
That deadline has already been pushed back by a month.
Now the district says the board will re-consider their plans at their meeting next month.
The district also noted that, while the state has dropped its indoor mask mandate, there has still been no change to Sac City Unified’s policies. All students, staff and visitors remain required to wear masks while on campus.