SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead following a fire inside a Sacramento motel room Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1400 block of 30th Street for a reported fire in the area. Officers soon also got several reports near that same scene about a man who was allegedly swinging a sledgehammer at passing cars.
The fire was inside an upstairs room at the Motel 6 in the area; firefighters were able to put it out quickly. Officers have also detained the man who was allegedly wielding the sledgehammer.
Sacramento police said they discovered evidence that indicates that man had killed the woman found in the motel room.
Police say the body of a woman was then found inside the motel room after the fire was put out. Exactly how she died is still under investigation.
The man, who has not yet been identified, will be booked for homicide at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Police say no further suspects remain outstanding.