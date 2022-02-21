SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has been found dead after a fire inside a Sacramento motel room Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1400 block of 30th Street for a reported fire in the area. Officers soon also got several reports near that same scene about a person who was allegedly swinging a sledgehammer at passing cars.
The fire was inside an upstairs room at the Motel 6 in the area; firefighters were able to put it out quickly. Officers have also detained the person who was allegedly wielding the sledgehammer.
Police say the body of a woman was then found inside the motel room after the fire was put out. Exactly how she died is still under investigation.
It’s unclear, at this point, if the person who was allegedly wielding the sledgehammer is linked to the fire, police say.