STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is in critical condition after a double shooting in Stockton, police said Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. along South Airport Way.
The man in critical condition was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. A second person who was shot arrived later at the hospital and was stable.
Police said there was no information available on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.