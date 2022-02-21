STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead in Stockton earlier this month.
Stockton police said, back on the morning of Feb. 1, officers responded to the area of Poplar and Hunter streets to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a friend.
That man later died from his injuries, police said.
No suspect information was released at the time. However, on Monday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 44-year-old Ronnie Hamilton in connection to the case.
Hamilton is now facing murder charges. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Detectives still have not released any information on the possible motive for the shooting.