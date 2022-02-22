SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that briefly shutdown part of Highway 99 in Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento, shots were fired at around 2:30 p.m. on the highway between 12th Avenue and the Highway 50 interchange. That stretch of northbound Highway 99 was shut down for some time but has since reopened.
Investigators said no people were shot, but two vehicles were hit by gunfire.
One person was injured from shattered glass. Information on a suspect was not available.