LODI (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Sacramento resident is facing charges for the apparent overdose death of a 14-year-old in Lodi.
Lodi police say, back on Feb. 19, they responded to a possible overdose that left a juvenile unresponsive. Exactly where in the city the overdose took place has not been disclosed.
Police say the 14-year-old died on Monday. The juvenile's name has not been released.
An investigation into the incident has led police to arrest 18-year-old Sacramento resident Cecilia Silva in connection to the teen's death. Silva is facing charges of manslaughter, willful child cruelty resulting in death, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing a narcotic, and obstruction a public official.
Silva has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.