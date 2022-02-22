CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Todd Andrew Tyler mugshot from Yuba County Jail

MARYSVILLE (CBS13)  — The Marysville Police Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly making criminal threats that involved hate speech.

On Feb. 20th, took a report from two victims who happened to be coaches in the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

According to the press release, 53-year-old Todd Andrew Tyler left multiple “threatening” on both of the victims’ phones. On the voicemails, Tyler is upset about his child’s position during a game.

Both victims played the voicemail for police and it was determined that they were threatening, racist towards one of the victims who is African American, and homophobic.

On Feb. 22nd, police stopped Tyler at highway 20 at East 22nd Street where he was taken into custody without a struggle. A quick search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines.

Tyler was booked on criminal threats, hate speech involving threats, carrying a concealed weapon in a car. He remains in custody at the Yuba County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

