RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after they crashed into a tree in Rancho Cordova over the weekend.
Rancho Cordova police say, on Saturday, they got a report about a crash near Cordova Lane and Zinfandel Drive. Apparently, a driver struck a fire hydrant and a tree – then ran away from the scene.
Officers started searching for the driver, but then noticed that he came back to try and get stuff from the wreck.
The suspect then ran away again. This time, officers found him hiding in the backyard of a nearby home and arrested him.
Police have not released the name of the driver, but he has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, and a parole violation.