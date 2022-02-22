CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are urging people to avoid a neighborhood near Stockton due to a law enforcement investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is in the area of Roberts and Rolerson roads, west of Stockton’s city limits.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

No other details have been released at this point.