STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting west of Stockton, authorities said Tuesday evening.
The scene was in the area of Roberts and Rolerson roads, west of Stockton's city limits. It happened between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The involved officer did not suffer any major injuries, and authorities did not say if that officer was shot.
At this time, it is unclear why authorities were after the suspect.
The identities of the suspect or the involved officer have not yet been released.
No other details have been released at this point.